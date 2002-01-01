2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Very clean example, it's the Carrera 4S so the 4WD widebody model and has the following extras:

Porsche Colour Sat Nav

Porsche PSP Stainless Exhaust

Bose Audio

Emblems in Headrests

Bi Xenon Headlights

Porsche Brembo Brakes F&R

Porsche Aero Front Splitter

Pretty much every optional extra

The car is finished in Rare Meridian Silver and has no scratches, dents or rust on it anywhere.

The car has 80'000 miles is mechanically sound and has no problems at all and is a fantastic example