2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
Very clean example, it's the Carrera 4S so the 4WD widebody model and has the following extras:
Porsche Colour Sat Nav
Porsche PSP Stainless Exhaust
Bose Audio
Emblems in Headrests
Bi Xenon Headlights
Porsche Brembo Brakes F&R
Porsche Aero Front Splitter
Pretty much every optional extra
The car is finished in Rare Meridian Silver and has no scratches, dents or rust on it anywhere.
The car has 80'000 miles is mechanically sound and has no problems at all and is a fantastic example
