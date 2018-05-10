Same careful lady owner for last 7 years, well looked after and used almost every day. Mechanically superb, fantastically reliable and drives beautifully. New Turbo-Technics turbo a couple of years ago. Bodywork in great condition but does have the odd little supermarket dink as would be expected for a car that is used daily. Only remarkable rust is showing through on front bumper, with just a few specks on the rear one, and the hub caps are scuffed in places. I understand that the previous owner had the car Waxoyl treated. Interior is in very good clean condition. All together a well above average original example of this fun Japanese cult classic for average money. 3 owners, Next MOT due 10/05/2018, Purple (Grey), £3,150