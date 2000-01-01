Ford puma grey, 2 previous owners I've had this car for 10 years it's been totally reliable has passed it mots I have most of them I have a part service history and receipts over the years i have the orgional handbooks

this is a ford thunder puma model it has

radio/cd electric Windows twin air bags air con heated front and back windows anti locking brakes parking sensors power assisted steering

iam only selling this car as sadly it's too small for my needs now and only has two doors,it's low mileage for the year has a few scratches here and there it has a full years mot

this is a fab little car and is really nippy drive iam selling this at a very reasonable price other sites have Pumas simular to mine double the price