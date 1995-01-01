We use cookies to help you get the best experience when using our site. By continuing to use this website, you are agreeing to our
Volvo 940 1995
Crowborough
£150
Contact
contact
Home
Motors
Cars
Volvo
940
Volvo 940 1995
ago
1 day ago
Volvo 940 1995
Crowborough
£150
Map-tab
Map
Report
No images found for ad.
suitable for spares or repair
Read more
Read less
save
Favourite
Report
Share:
The basics
Performance & economy
The basics
suitable for spares or repair
Read more
Read less
The details
Reg. year
1995
Mileage
-
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
2316 cc
Make:
Volvo
Model:
940
Body Type:
Estate
Transmission:
Manual
No. of Doors:
5
Colour:
Silver
Performance & economy
0-62mph
9 seconds
Top Speed
125 mph
ago
1 day ago
£150
Contact
contact
Private advertiser
Tina W.
Posting ads since Jun 2009
Crowborough
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Got one like this?
Sell it here!
Want us to send you an email when we receive more ads like this?
Create Alert
Contact
contact
Similar ads
Volvo 940 1995
Volvo 940 1995
1995
138,000
2,435 cc
£895
736 days ago
Volvo 940 1996
Volvo 940 1996
1996
120,000
2,316 cc
Petrol
£2,495
122 days ago
