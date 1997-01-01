ago1 day ago
Mercedes S 320 1997 P Reg Auto
Just over 90,000 miles - Petrol
MOT March 18
E/W E/M S/Roof Double glazed side windows Electric front seats Folding mirrors, Reverse aid, Cruise control, Electric steering column adjustment, Soft close doors and more including refurbished alloy wheels.
Very good body work with no rust, very nice condition, must be seen to be appreciated
Very good service history.
Phone only 07967 71402907967 7140...(click to reveal full phone number) - no texts!
