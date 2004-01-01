Austin Mini 1000 Hl 1982 X reg Only 23334 miles from new,totally original.Condition is very good inside and out.2 Owners.The car has been in dry storage since 2004 and not driven,so will need a service new battery etc.,very mild restore to get back on the road.This is a lovely little classic .Will need picking up from the Chislehurst area ,I am selling on behalf of an elderly relative.