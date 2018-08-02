ago1 day ago
1 years MOT & taxed (it's free!) till 12/08/2018. 7.4 litre engine, 4 speed manual gearbox, power steering.
Good solid car with a few foibles associated with being 45yrs old, its not mint!. Please feel free to ask any questions or view the car in Chichester, West Sussex.
many thanks
Tim
1 years MOT & taxed (it's free!) till 12/08/2018. 7.4 litre engine, 4 speed manual gearbox, power steering.
Good solid car with a few foibles associated with being 45yrs old, its not mint!. Please feel free to ask any questions or view the car in Chichester, West Sussex.
many thanks
Tim
ago1 day ago