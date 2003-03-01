Buy now ready for Winter. 2003 7 Seater Landover Discovery Diesel 2.5 TD5 Had 3 owners. Ex fire Service vehicle so classed as Commercial for Insurance Purposes; Full Leather Seats. Electric front seats. Solid vehicle. LOVELY QUIET ENGINE. Engine runs like clockwork. Smooth 5 speed gearbox with no Noises or clunks. Great on motorways. VERY RELIABLE. USED DAILY. Excellent on Fuel. We've had quite a few Landrovers and my Wife says this vehicle is one of the Nicest to drive. Part Service History. Mileage all checks out on MOTs. Lovely heater. Radio / CD. Goodrich All terrain Tyres. Very reliable Truck. First time starter in mornings. Electric Windows. Remote central Locking. Immobilizer / Alarm. Adjustable Tow hitch. Bodywork good. No rust. Very comfortable vehicle. The wife's car. Will leave private Plate on. Just drive away. First to see and Test Drive will buy. First £3950. Or will SWAP PLUS CASH for VW Camper or VW Transporter. Must have A/C - CRUISE CONTROL AND REVERSING SENSORS FOR THE WIFE. PHONE -