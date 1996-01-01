ago1 day ago
Rare (one of Only 200) mini cooper for sale. Looking for a quick sale below market value. Owner too old and would like to sale to enthusiast who can give it the TLC it deserves.
Completely Original Throughout.
eg Original Mini lite Alloys, Walnut Dashboard, Green Full leather interior etc- Almond Green, £3000 ONO. An absolute steal!
