Selling my Mazda rx8 192 as my job has moved me further afield and I need a more economic car (booo)

Long MOT March 2018

This car is a daily motorway runner and never fails to start up quick hot or cold.

Details:

Rotary Motion Rebuilt engine 2 years old and with around 3000 miles on it.

All plugs, coils and leads replaced this year with OEM parts.

Clean cloth interior no tears/rips or other damage.

Brand new (September) cat back stainless steel toyosports exhaust system, this leads to a good throaty growl yet is nice and subtle in stop start traffic.

New pipeworks air filter.

Outside paint is quite tidy for the cars age, a few small surface scratches and one paint flake off the nose.

Upgraded starter motor.

The wheels could use a work over since the owner previously has curbed them once or twice, the damage isn't bad but its a reason why I'm selling this car a little cheaper.

The TCS and dcs lights come on now and again (had this since I bought it) I have had mechanics look at it and they have said its just a faulty switch or a faulty tyre sensor, nothing bad or unsafe.

£1250

Only looking to sell in person, I will not ship abroad or anywhere else, collection must be in person. Preferred cash.

I work Tuesday to Saturday 7:00-5:30 so a text of interest would be preferred though the week. I will get back to you as soon as I can.