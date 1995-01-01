ago1 day ago
Great condition, low mileage, new mot and service, new brake discs and callipers. Full entertainment system; Sat Nav,blue tooth,radio, cd, Tv, DVD player. Full black leather interior, heated seats, colbalt exhaust, roof cover when down. Lovely drive. No engine or body problems.
Great condition, low mileage, new mot and service, new brake discs and callipers. Full entertainment system; Sat Nav,blue tooth,radio, cd, Tv, DVD player. Full black leather interior, heated seats, colbalt exhaust, roof cover when down. Lovely drive. No engine or body problems.
ago1 day ago