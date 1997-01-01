Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Tyre Pressure Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/Auxiliary input), 2-Dr Convertible finished in Pearl White with Red leather interior Specification includes BMW Professional radio with single CD, CD changer preparation, Auxiliary Input, Wind deflector, Park Distance Control front and rear, Multi-Function steering wheel, Bluetooth phone preparation and telematics, Extended BMW online information, Headlight wash, sDrive, Xenon headlights, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Seat heating, Servotronic steering, Automatic air conditioning and 19Inch M-Sport alloys, BMW Service History, Will come with 12 months MOT, Selling due to changing careers, Car has passed every MOT without failures over last 3 years, purchased from Main Dealer 1 previous Owner from new. (Finance currently still on Vehicle, will be paid off using funds from sale of vehicle – Can be done direct to Finance company) 94000 Miles, Majority Motorway Mileage.