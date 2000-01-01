Toyota mr2 turbo 1991

130000 miles

The body work and paint is in immaculate condition.

Just had new parts fitted:

New battery

New alternator and belt

New engine earth cables

Injector timer sensor

Coolant sensor

Handbrake cables

New spark plugs, mobile one oil and filter

Car runs very well

Also had wheels and calipers repainted



4 matching toyo proxie tyres, all with good tread as seen in picture

7 months mot.

Bad bits:

Front Fog lights are missing

Needs a few interior trims door handle trims are missing

Bits can be picked up cheap.

Selling the car as it doesn't get enough use, currently in storage.

Any questions please don't hesitate to ask, viewing is welcome.