you will not find another mint condition mk4 ls400 , still smell new , unmarked , been garaged for..12 years , this is the reason its so so fantastic , and what sets it apart from the rest is the reg number that been on the car from new ... loads of history , cam belt done you will not find a more purr-fect ls400 yes the reg goes with the car ..be quick ... we in bolton ...tel ... ...click to contact ..ps see you tube re this car