Porsche Boxster 986 2.7 2004(54)
Barnham
£6,750
Home
Motors
Cars
Porsche
Boxster
Porsche Boxster 986 2.7 2004(54)
ago
1 day ago
Porsche Boxster 986 2.7 2004(54)
Barnham
£6,750
Photo-tab
Photos
Map-tab
Map
Stunning example in rare Guards Red. Current ownership 5 years. Garaged.
The basics
Stunning example in rare Guards Red. Current ownership 5 years. Garaged.
The details
Reg. year
2004
Mileage
77,000
Fuel type
Petrol
Engine size
2687 cc
Make:
Porsche
Model:
Boxster
Body Type:
Convertible
Transmission:
Manual
No. of Doors:
2
No. of Seats:
2
Service history:
Full Service History
Condition:
Excellent
MOT expiry Month:
August
MOT expiry Year:
2018
Colour:
Red
£6,750
Private advertiser
Barry H.
Posting ads since May 2004
Bognor Regis
See seller's profile
See seller's other adverts
Similar ads
Porsche Boxster 2005
Porsche Boxster 2005
2005
60,000
3,179 cc
Petrol
£9,950
284 days ago
Porsche Boxster 1999
Porsche Boxster 1999
1999
120,000
2,500 cc
£3,995
28 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2010
Porsche Boxster 2010
2010
16,000
3,436 cc
Petrol
£33,999
730 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2004
Porsche Boxster 2004
2004
34,012
3,200 cc
Petrol
£12,499
730 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2003
Porsche Boxster 2003
2003
81,000
3,200 cc
Petrol
£7,995
472 days ago
Porsche Boxster 1999
Porsche Boxster 1999
1999
74,000
2,500 cc
Petrol
£5,995
12 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2003
Porsche Boxster 2003
2003
88,611
2,700 cc
Petrol
£6,999
250 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2005
Porsche Boxster 2005
2005
90,828
3,200 cc
Petrol
£9,490
276 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2005
Porsche Boxster 2005
2005
38,025
Petrol
£13,995
730 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2002
Porsche Boxster 2002
2002
98,000
3,200 cc
Petrol
£6,995
137 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2005
Porsche Boxster 2005
2005
57,000
2,687 cc
Petrol
£11,500
36 days ago
Porsche Boxster 2007
Porsche Boxster 2007
2007
73,000
2,687 cc
Petrol
£12,000
11 days ago
