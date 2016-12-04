I am selling my treasured Morris Minor 1000 due to a change in circumstances. He is a lovely and mechanically brilliant car that has started every time for the last 5 years. Due to a need to update the interior and exterior body work (quoted at £700 for welding to obtain the last MOT in Dec 2016) myself and my late husband decided to SORN the car. We have owned him since 2002 and spent circa £8000 over the years to get the mechanics in order. The car had an engine replacement a couple of years ago, a repaint in 2006 and various other things updated when necessary.

Service history provided since my ownership, and not much beyond that.

Feel free to ring me on if you require more information.

The car is garaged in Bognor Regis and started up and drove beautifully last weekend and has heating for the winter (I am sad to have to part with such a great car). Genuine buyers, please.