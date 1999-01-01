Selling my beloved 4 x 4.Â She drives lovely, engine is very strong and reliable as it is the 2.5 BMW diesel engine.Â 4 quite new BFGoodrich all terrain tyres.Â New rear discs and pads. New auxiliary belt, good powerful battery, new top hose. Also included:Â Full light guards, Land Rover fitted tow bar with twin electrics, Land Rover fitted side steps, Alarm and immobiliser,Â top of the range Land Rover radio / cd player and speakers with a 6 CD multi changer.Â Good gear box, Good transfer box, Good clutch, digital heating and aircon system - (plus ACE), newish battery, green tinted glass, electric windows all around, Body work in good condition, a proper Land Rover green colour!Â Rear mounted spare wheel with cover (Help the Heroes), Twin sunroof, Good interior. 5 seater. Bad bits: 3 lights are on which are ABS, TC and hill decent. (these could just need a clean for contact or reset) - typical Land Rover fault.Â Welding needed near side rear chassis.Â No MOT - has been parked up due to illness. (SORN) Mileage: 192988 Also comes with; Loads and loads of service history - including the original sales invoice with options chosen when new.Â All documents (V5 etc.) present.Â Completely finance clear just to put your mind at rest. Selling as spares or repair due to having no MOT.Â 5+ owners, Green, Â£995