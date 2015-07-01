Mazda MX5 Sport 2002 Model 1840cc

Six Speed Manual. FSH. 70,040 miles in silver

With Reg. No. MX5 1 KEG

I am selling this Mazda on behalf of my daughter who is heavily involved trying to move house. It is her personal plate but it stays with the car although it is saleable.

This car which is in very presentable condition inside and out is the top of the range 1.8 litre model with all extras except air-con! (it is convertible!) Even the fascia is walnut with matching gear knob and handbrake grip. It’s like sitting behind the wheel of a Jaguar “X” or “S” Type.

I purchased on 1st July 2015 and was the fifth owner. The previous keeper had laid the car up in a garage, coming out for its MOT and covering 24 miles between Aug. 2012 and March 2015.

She needed to be re-commissioned which I started in July/August that year.

All fluids were changed; engine oil, coolant, brake and clutch together with all filters.

New cambelt and water pump

A new hood was fitted and also four Hankook Ventus 205/45-16

In May 2016, new calipers, discs and pads were fitted to complete the work.

All this cost a considerable amount and since then she has covered less than 1,000 miles so she is well set up for the next owner.

Apart from a few stone chips and very minor scratches to be expected on a car of this age and a little wear to the driver’s seat, the only other down point I feel obliged to mention is that the road tax, based on emissions is £26.69 per month

But car has 12 month’s MOT from 21st August with just one advisory that “both sills are becoming rusty“. Plates were welded in a few years ago so there is not a structural issue. The rear sills are a well -known trouble spot on MX5s but these have been rectified professionally.

Currently the vehicle is on SORN till 1St September when it will be back on the road.



