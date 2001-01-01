ago1 day ago
Genuine 60811 miles. 1560 turbo diesel Mot July 2018, new timing belt and water pump with 2 new tyres. Front and side airbags.
climate control air-con, electric heated mirrors, automatic rain sensors for wipers, outside temperature display. Maintenance indicator display fitted. Rear Sun blind, original shopping trolley fitted in boot. Rear seat air craft style pull out picnic trays. Very clean condition.
01424 216 19601424 216 1...(click to reveal full phone number) or 07426 34577507426 3457...(click to reveal full phone number)
nice clean condition,no smokers or animals
Genuine 60811 miles. 1560 turbo diesel Mot July 2018, new timing belt and water pump with 2 new tyres. Front and side airbags.
climate control air-con, electric heated mirrors, automatic rain sensors for wipers, outside temperature display. Maintenance indicator display fitted. Rear Sun blind, original shopping trolley fitted in boot. Rear seat air craft style pull out picnic trays. Very clean condition.
01424 216 19601424 216 1...(click to reveal full phone number) or 07426 34577507426 3457...(click to reveal full phone number)
nice clean condition,no smokers or animals
ago1 day ago