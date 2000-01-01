Prefect with original sidevalve engine. Still on points and dynamo. Original 3 speed box and vac wipers etc. All in working order and running condition. Not had all the usual welding and patching s early life in a hot climate. (South Africa) and garaged most of its life. Very cheap ownership as road tax is free and mot not required. Classic insurance also cheap. Good fun and a great investment. Spare wheel, Jack, tools and workshop manuals included. Thanks.