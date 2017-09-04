ago1 day ago
Performance:
Engine power 231 bhp
Engine size 2996 cc
Brochure Engine size 3.0 litres
Acceleration (0-60mph) 7.8 seconds
Top speed 155 mph
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Running costs:
Urban mpg 20.9 mpg
Extra Urban mpg 39.2 mpg
Average mpg 29.7 mpg
CO2 emissions 229g/km
Annual Tax £520
This Mercedes CLK is in mint condition and has been used very lightly. Full MOT until 4 september 2017. This model offers a luxurious driving experince through the many comforting features such as:
Climate Control
Electric Windows (Front/Rear)
In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD)
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Upholstery Cloth
Tinted Glass (All Round)
Armrest
Cruise Control
Multi-Contour Backrest with Seat Squab Adjuster
Speakers
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel
The premium driving experience doesn't come at the expense of safety, these features help to protect you and your loved ones:
Head Restraints
Air Bag Passenger
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power-Assisted Steering
Central Door Locking
Electronic Stability Programme
Traction Control System
Immobiliser
Air Bag Side
Air Bag Driver
Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear)
Alarm
Front Fog Lights
As it is a sport model the car comes with upgraded sport suspension and a spare tyre below the boot.
The boot is spacious but some of it will be occupied when the roof of the convertible is down, lowering the roof is a simple task handled by the push of a button. You will never be caught in the rain either as the roof can be raised in under 20 seconds.
At £8450 it is the cheapest of its kind on the market by a couple thousand pounds, and is a deal that cannot be missed.
Performance:
Engine power 231 bhp
Engine size 2996 cc
Brochure Engine size 3.0 litres
Acceleration (0-60mph) 7.8 seconds
Top speed 155 mph
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Running costs:
Urban mpg 20.9 mpg
Extra Urban mpg 39.2 mpg
Average mpg 29.7 mpg
CO2 emissions 229g/km
Annual Tax £520
This Mercedes CLK is in mint condition and has been used very lightly. Full MOT until 4 september 2017. This model offers a luxurious driving experince through the many comforting features such as:
Climate Control
Electric Windows (Front/Rear)
In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD)
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Upholstery Cloth
Tinted Glass (All Round)
Armrest
Cruise Control
Multi-Contour Backrest with Seat Squab Adjuster
Speakers
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel
The premium driving experience doesn't come at the expense of safety, these features help to protect you and your loved ones:
Head Restraints
Air Bag Passenger
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power-Assisted Steering
Central Door Locking
Electronic Stability Programme
Traction Control System
Immobiliser
Air Bag Side
Air Bag Driver
Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear)
Alarm
Front Fog Lights
As it is a sport model the car comes with upgraded sport suspension and a spare tyre below the boot.
The boot is spacious but some of it will be occupied when the roof of the convertible is down, lowering the roof is a simple task handled by the push of a button. You will never be caught in the rain either as the roof can be raised in under 20 seconds.
At £8450 it is the cheapest of its kind on the market by a couple thousand pounds, and is a deal that cannot be missed.
ago1 day ago