Performance:

Engine power 231 bhp

Engine size 2996 cc

Brochure Engine size 3.0 litres

Acceleration (0-60mph) 7.8 seconds

Top speed 155 mph

Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive

Running costs:

Urban mpg 20.9 mpg

Extra Urban mpg 39.2 mpg

Average mpg 29.7 mpg

CO2 emissions 229g/km

Annual Tax £520

This Mercedes CLK is in mint condition and has been used very lightly. Full MOT until 4 september 2017. This model offers a luxurious driving experince through the many comforting features such as:

Climate Control

Electric Windows (Front/Rear)

In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD)

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Upholstery Cloth

Tinted Glass (All Round)

Armrest

Cruise Control

Multi-Contour Backrest with Seat Squab Adjuster

Speakers

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel

The premium driving experience doesn't come at the expense of safety, these features help to protect you and your loved ones:

Head Restraints

Air Bag Passenger

Anti-Lock Brakes

Power-Assisted Steering

Central Door Locking

Electronic Stability Programme

Traction Control System

Immobiliser

Air Bag Side

Air Bag Driver

Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear)

Alarm

Front Fog Lights

As it is a sport model the car comes with upgraded sport suspension and a spare tyre below the boot.

The boot is spacious but some of it will be occupied when the roof of the convertible is down, lowering the roof is a simple task handled by the push of a button. You will never be caught in the rain either as the roof can be raised in under 20 seconds.

At £8450 it is the cheapest of its kind on the market by a couple thousand pounds, and is a deal that cannot be missed.